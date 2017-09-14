press release: The Downtown Middleton Business Association, (DMBA), will host a Fall Wine Walk on Thursday, September 14, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.

Guests will start the evening at the BMO Harris Bank where they will receive a wine glass and a wristband. Each guest will plan their adventure as they stroll through the Historic Downtown Middleton, proceeding to each business; enjoy tasting one ounce of a red wine and one ounce of a white wine.

A selection of wines will be featured from South Africa, Italy, Chile, Argentina, Spain and California. Businesses will offer delicious appetizers to compliment the wines.

We will be having 10 stops for the 2017 Fall Wine Walk. The participating businesses include BMO Harris Bank, Diny’s Jewelers, Chauette Home & Fashion, Z. Bella Boutique, National Mustard Museum, Hallman Lindsay Paints, Barriques Wines, Tradition Children’s Market, Isthmus Eye Care and Middleton Dress Company.

Many of the businesses will also be offering specials for the evening. Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation has generously donated the wine glasses for this event.

Get your tickets now for the Downtown Middleton Wine Walk. Tickets sell out quickly, only $25.00 each for this fun-filled evening. The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 31st starting at 5:00AM; they can be purchased at Marilyn’s Salon (1833 Parmenter Street). Plan to stop by early that day; there are only two weeks to purchase tickets and only 250 tickets. Hope to see you there!

The Fall Wine Walk is a fundraiser and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the UW Carbone Cancer Center by the DMBA. We will be accepting cash and checks only; please no charge cards.

1833 Parmenter St. Middleton, WI 53562

(608) 836-5559 mburke@chorus.net

Facebook page---DowntownMiddleton

DowntownMiddleton.com