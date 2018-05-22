press release: One in every four adults over age 65 falls every year and falls are the number one cause of injury death among older adults in Wisconsin. But falling is not normal for older adults and older adults can learn how to take steps to prevent falls. Stepping On, an evidence-based falls prevention workshop, teaches older adults how to prevent a fall. Research shows that adults who take the workshop gain confidence, reduce falls by over 30% and have fewer hospitalizations and emergency department visits.

Falls can be physically, financially, and emotionally devastating. Fear of falling often limits older adults and results in reduced mobility and isolation. Learn about how Stepping On and other falls prevention/balance programming can help you maintain your independence. Join us to learn more about the prevalence of falls in Wisconsin and about how you might prevent a fall in your future.