Families Belong Together Press Conference

press release: Join the Dane Sanctuary Coalition, Worker Justice Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice on ​Saturday, ​June 30 for a press conference at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Avenue, at 2:00, where the faith community will raise our voices in support of our immigrant brothers and sisters. Please share the Facebook event page widely: https://www.facebook.com/event s/182119092475309/

Speakers include:

​Fabiola Hamdan, chair of the Latino Children and Families Council​

Rev. Susan Schneider, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church

Rev. Karen Armina of James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Rev. Eldonna Hazen of First Congregational United Church of Christ

Sadat Abiri, Muslim community

Becky Schigiel, Executive Director, Worker Justice Wisconsin

Dr. Erica Serlin, ​clinical ​psychologist

We will call upon the Trump administration to stop the anti-immigrant 'zero tolerance' policy which is causing trauma to children and families seeking asylum at our borders.

Following the press conference, we will march together to the capitol for a 3:00 rally. Congregations are encouraged to bring their banners and show the faith community's opposition to these racist policies!

Questions? Contact danesanctuary@gmail.com.

Families Belong Together Rally at the capitol at 3:00

https://www.facebook.com/event s/641658192839543/

This is a Families Belong Together action, part of MoveOn.org's call for a national day of action on Sat., June 30. Rallies like this one are planned in cities all over Wisconsin and all across the country.

Let's make it clear that the Trump administration’s family separation and “zero tolerance” policies are immoral, inhumane, and illegal. They cannot be allowed to continue.

Join us on the Capitol's State St. steps and lawn. (ADA access on Wisconsin Ave. You''ll find ADA accommodations at the top of the State St. stairs.)

Cosponsors: Indivisible Madison, Voces de la Frontera, Dane County Sanctuary Coalition, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Madison NOW (National Organization for Women), NextGen Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, GRUMPS (GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools), Women's March Wisconsin, Indivisible Stoughton, Latino Consortium for Action (LCA), Centro Hispano, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Unidos, LUCES, Latino Education Council, Latino Health Council, Latino Children and Families Council, Latino Professional Association, Latino Chamber of Commerce, One Wisconsin Now, Our Wisconsin Revolution, Our Wisconsin Revolution - Dane county, Worker Justice WI, OutReach LGBT Community Center, AFT Wisconsin; UFCW, MTI, DSA-Madison, International Socialist Organization