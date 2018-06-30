press release: No More Family Separation

Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, rallies in Washington, D.C., and around the country will tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!

Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!

Join us on the Capitol's State St. steps and lawn. (ADA access on Wisconsin Ave. You''ll find ADA accommodations at the top of the State St. stairs.)

Cosponsors: Indivisible Madison, Dane County Sanctuary Coalition, GRUMPS (GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools), Madison NOW (National Organization for Women), NextGen Wisconsin, Voces de la Frontera, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Women's March, Wisconsin Indivisible Stoughton.