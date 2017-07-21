Family Date Night

Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515

press release:

Join Black Earth Children’s Museum for Family Date Night- a fun-filled, family-focused evening out at the museum! Special activities and museum exploration! Free admission!

Friday, July 21st

6-8 PM

Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
