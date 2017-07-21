Family Date Night
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515
press release:
Black Earth Children’s Museum
1131 Mills Street, Black Earth, WI 53515
Join Black Earth Children’s Museum for Family Date Night- a fun-filled, family-focused evening out at the museum! Special activities and museum exploration! Free admission!
Friday, July 21st
6-8 PM
www.blackearthchildrensmuseum.
info@
Info
Black Earth Children's Museum 1131 Mills St., Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515 View Map
Kids & Family