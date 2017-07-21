press release:

Black Earth Children’s Museum

1131 Mills Street, Black Earth, WI 53515

Join Black Earth Children’s Museum for Family Date Night- a fun-filled, family-focused evening out at the museum! Special activities and museum exploration! Free admission!

Friday, July 21st

6-8 PM

www.blackearthchildrensmuseum. org

info@ blackearthchildrensmuseum.org

608-888-2017