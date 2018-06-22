Family Field Trip
Goodman Youth Farm 5017 Sudbury Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled afternoon in the garden! Harvest and cook a healthy snack, plant seedlings, explore the worm compost bins, create outdoor art, visit with our resident chickens or explore the tall grass prairie. Activities will vary by date. Join us for one (or all!) of these hands-on garden adventures!
Info
Goodman Youth Farm 5017 Sudbury Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden, Kids & Family