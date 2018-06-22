Family Fun Night
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: This performance is a bright, colorful and energized magic show that combines rhythms of contemporary music from across the US and other countries around the world. It emphasizes the love of reading books combined with music and unusual rhythms from various cultures. Family Fun Nights are funded by a gift from The Capital Times Kids Fund.
Info
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Kids & Family