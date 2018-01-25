Family Fun Night

to Google Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2018-01-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2018-01-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fun Night - 2018-01-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Family Fun Night - 2018-01-25 18:00:00

Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Ct. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join students and staff for a family game night on Thursday, January 25 from 6:00-7:30pm at Vera Court Neighborhood Center. All community members and families of Vera Court youth are encouraged to attend this monthly event. Games and refreshments will be provided. If you plan to attend please RSVP to David Presser by email (davidp@veracourt.org) or phone (608-246-8372).

Info
Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Ct. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family
608-246-8372
