RSVP for Family Meditation & Movement in the Garden

press release: Bring your children and join with other families to explore the wonders of the Olbrich Botanical Gardens through creative dance based on meditative sensory experiences. We will tune in to the sights, sounds, smells and movement around us and how these inspire us to move. Class will begin with a movement warm-up to connect to the surrounding natural world and end with the creation of a group dance. Come have fun! Discover new ideas for family outdoor explorations! The facilitator, Ann Wingate, MA, BC-DMT, DTRL, is a registered dance/movement therapist from the Hancock Center in Madison. No dance experience necessary. Children must be accompanied by an adult; limit two age-appropriate children per adult; adult attends free. Advance registration required. Held outdoors/indoors, depending on weather. Dress for the activity and weather. Limited space; register early.

Wednesday, August 9, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: August 2

Cost: $8/child | Course Number: 61-06