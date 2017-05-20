press release:You are invited to join us for a day of exploration, adventure and fun discovering the original prairies of northern Dane county. This special event will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Village Park Shelter, 410 East Main Street, Waunakee, WI. Lots of fun and educational activities will be available at the Shelter. Bus trips to The Prairie Enthusiasts’ new Hauser Road Prairie preserve will be leaving at 10:30, 12:00 and 1:30.

The 45 acre Hauser Road Prairie treasure is the largest remaining single piece of the once 100 square-mile Empire Prairie. This remarkable patch of original prairie sod is rich with over 100 native prairie gems, which include beautiful plant displays of shooting star, pasque flower, violets, prairie smoke, purple prairie clover, goldenrods, asters, and gentians. The preserve is also home to many beneficial pollinators, an array of grassland birds and Wisconsin’s beloved state animal – the badger. From the prairie’s high ridge you can see a view of the State capitol 12 miles away!

Event activities include:

Interactive displays on prairie ecology, fire, seeds, butterflies, bees & badgers

Art projects for kids & adults

Continuous showings of the video Prairie Enthusiasm!

Bus trips to The Prairie Enthusiasts’ new Hauser Road Prairie preserve

Guided nature walks & treasure hunt on the prairie

Bring your family and friends along and discover Waunakee’s hidden treasures!

For more information about Family Prairie Day in Waunakee, contact EmpireSauk@charter.net.