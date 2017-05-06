press release:

Over 200 participants enjoyed a day filled with workshops, learning opportunities and resources for families and youth.We are bringing this successful event to our community schools.

Family, Youth and Community School Day at Leopold Elementary

May 6, 10:00am - 3:00pm

Join your friends and neighbors at this FREE event. Both youth and adults can choose from a variety of workshops on topics like college opportunities, summer activities, resources for immigrant families, financial literacy, managing stress and helping your children succeed in school. Bring the whole family!

*Youth Track*

free hot lunch served • childcare • interpretation • transportation

Register online now or by phone at 608-663-5209.

Visit our website www.mmsd.org/parent-academy