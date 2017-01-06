press release:

Adults: Adv $12 / Day of Event $15

Children ages 2-12: Adv $8 / Day of Event $10

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times

Monona Terrace is proud to present Fam Jam—a family-fun-day featuring giant inflatable stations, face painters, and balloon artists. There are even activities for the 4 and under crowd!

Enjoy the human hamster-ball races and the giant inflatable slide. Go a few rounds in the box and bounce ring, or defend your goal in the ‘Defender Dome’. The little ones can take a trip to ‘Safari Land’ or visit the ‘Fun Express Train Station’. And be sure to capture the moment with our photo booths and take a photo home as a souvenir.

Don’t let cabin fever get the best of you—get your tickets today!