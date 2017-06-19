Fana Tesfiagiorgis

Fana Tesfagiorgis: The Dancer/The Dream

Free and open to the public.

Born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, where she began her training in dance with Charmaine Ristow at Ballet Madison and W. Earle Smith at Madison Ballet, Fana Tesfagiorgis is now a member of the internationally renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. She returns to her hometown to share her talent and experiences with other young women and men who dare to follow their dreams of becoming a professional dancer.