press release: FANCY - Celebrating New Year's Eve

December 31, 2017, 8:30pm-1:30am, HotelRED - 1501 Monroe Street

After a hugely successful event last year, FANCY is back! Get ready for a premium night out on the town -- a party that's dazzling, fun, all-inclusive, and charitable. Your ticket also gets you access to exclusive hotel rates at HotelRED. Stay with us and celebrate all night long!

Your price of $105/person includes everything you need for a top-notch New Year's Eve:

All you can eat heavy appetizers and desserts

All you can drink draft beer, wine, vodka specialty drink, and soda (cash bar is also available)

Champagne toast

Party favors and FUN!

Entertainment by Piano Fondue and DJ Aaron Jai

New this year: upgrade your FANCY experience to include an OPEN BAR! For just $30 extra, you'll get all you can drink, all night long! Open bar includes HotelRED's standard level liquors: Bacardi, Captain Morgan, Jack Daniels, Stoli Vodka, and Death’s Door Gin (sorry, shots are not included).

As always, we make NO PROFITS from this event. After expenses, all proceeds will be donated to REACH-a-Child -- a local non-profit that provides books to area first responders. These books are used as comfort items to help kids in a crisis or traumatic situation.

Tickets and more info >> www.fancynye.com