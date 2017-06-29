press release:

France | 1932 | DCP| 127 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Marc Allégret

Cast: Raimu, Pierre Fresnay, Orane Demazis

Fanny, left alone and pregnant with Marius’ child, agrees to marry the sailmaker Panisse (Charpin). When Marius returns from his travels, he is upset that Fanny has not waited for him, and Marius’ father César decides to talk sense to his son. Filled with emotional, life-affirming moments, this second part of Marcel Pagnol’s trilogy was a particular influence on Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

MARCEL PAGNOL’S “MARSEILLE TRILOGY”: At the beginning of the sound era, playwright Marcel Pagnol turned to cinema by adapting his trilogy of acclaimed plays set on the southern coast of France. An authentic celebration of the people and atmosphere of the Midi region, the “Marseille Trilogy” of movies - Marius, Fanny and César - broke with tradition by filming on location. Starting as screenwriter and eventually directing the final installment, Pagnol has left a profoundly moving and humanistic legacy with these deeply involving films. His cast is magnificent, notably Pierre Fresnay as Marius; Orane Demazis as Fanny; Charpin as Panisse; and Raimu, called the greatest actor who ever lived” by Orson Welles, as César. Each part of the trilogy will be presented in a new 4K restoration.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.