Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

"Harry Potter" prequel follows writer Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in New York's secret community of witches and wizards). PG-13, 2016.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-246-4548

