Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
"Harry Potter" prequel follows writer Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in New York's secret community of witches and wizards). PG-13, 2016.
press release: There is room for 50 guests and seating will be on a first come first serve basis. Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action violence. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments to be provided.
