RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening

Google Calendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: More than just mums - we promise! Fall in love with late-season containers again. Come take a brisk walk through the outdoor gardens with Olbrich Horticulturist Katey Pratt, as she describes basic container design, unique plant material, and highlights a few of Olbrich's fun fall containers. Use inspiration from this walk to add some autumn spice to your own landscape! Limited space; register early.

Sunday, October 15, 1:30-3 pm

Registration Deadline: October 9

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-24

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
Google Calendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Fantastic Fall Container Gardening - 2017-10-09 00:00:00