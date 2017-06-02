Fantastic Planet

press release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.