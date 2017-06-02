Fantastic Planet

Google Calendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00 iCalendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.

Info

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-257-0158

Google Calendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00 iCalendar - Fantastic Planet - 2017-06-02 21:30:00