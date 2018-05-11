× Expand Cast members rehearse a scene from the Watertown Players’ upcoming production of “Farce of Habit:” Back: Karl Zarling, Beth Boxell, Andrew Woodard, Lee Loging. Front: Angie Stenberg, Jennie Ortega, Ashley Woodard and Kaz.

press release: Tickets are now on sale for the Watertown Players’ production of the uproarious comedy, “Farce of Habit”, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. The show will be performed at the Watertown Players Theater at the Market, 210 S. Water St. Watertown. Performances will take place Friday and Saturday, May 11, 12, 18, & 19 at 7:00 p.m., and there will be a matinee performance on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or from brownpapertickets.com. “Farce of Habit” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

The show is under the direction of Lisa Steffl.

Comic fireworks explode in FARCE OF HABIT, an absurdly funny Southern-fried romp that takes us back to the Reel ’Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks. The proprietor, D. Gene Wilburn (Matt Emerson), is looking forward to a peaceful weekend on the lake. But there are only two chances of that happening: slim and none. Why, for example, has his wife, Wanelle (Jennie Ortega), picked these three days to white-knuckle her way through caffeine withdrawal? Why is his son Ty’s (Andrew Woodard) marriage to Jenna (Ashley Woodard) falling apart so fast? Could it have something to do with extremely unusual costume Ty is wearing? How on earth would D. Gene’s feisty sister, Maxie (Angie Stenberg), allow herself to get caught up in such a bizarre undercover police assignment? And that’s just his family. If this isn’t enough to thwart D. Gene’s weekend plans, he’s got a gaggle of nuns who’ve converged on the Inn, hell-bent on experiencing a nature retreat—which might be tolerable if D. Gene didn’t have a chronic fear of anything in a habit. Add to this the presence of Jock McNair (Karl Zarling), a nationally known relationship guru whose colossal ego threatens everyone’s sanity; a shy retiree (Lee Loging) anxious to cut loose and embrace his “inner caveman” and a couple of wild women (played by Beth Boxell and Kaz) who may or may not be who they claim to be. Throw in the storm of the century that’s fast bearing down on Mayhew, Arkansas, and D. Gene has no prayer of baiting a hook any time soon. Oh, and did we mention there’s an axe murderer on the loose? If you enjoy gloriously preposterous hilarity, then laughing your way through the take-no-prisoners lunacy of a Jones Hope Wooten comedy is one habit you’ll never want to break!

The Watertown Players will be offering a first-of-its kind opportunity for patrons to bid on a special

“VIP Theater Patron Experience”, which includes tickets to the May 12th performance of “Farce of Habit”, a gift basket, backstage tour of our theater in the historic Market, and a post-show Meet & Greet with cast and crew members after the performance on Saturday, May 12. Keep an eye on our website, www.watertownplayers.org and find us on Facebook as Watertown Players, Inc. for more details coming this week! This VIP package would make a truly memorable Mother’s Day gift!