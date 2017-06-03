press release: Café CODA presents the Fareed Haque Trio with Fareed on guitar; Alex Austin on bass; and Rodrigo Villanueva on drums on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Cover $20

Fareed Haque is a modern guitar virtuoso. Steeped in classical and jazz traditions, his unique command of the guitar and different musical styles inspire his musical ventures with tradition and fearless innovation.

Born in 1963 to a Pakistani father and Chilean mother, Fareed’s extensive travels, with especially long stays in Spain, France, Iron, Pakistan, and Chile exposed Haque to different music from a very early age. This natural eclecticism has become the hallmark of Haque’s music, but it was repeated visits to Von Freeman’s Chicago jam sessions that gave Haque the grounding in the Chicago blues and jazz tradition.

While studying at Northwestern University in the early 1980s Haque came to the attention of multi-instrumentalist Howard Levy and joined his Latin-fusion group Chevere. Thru Levy, Haque was introduced to Paquito D”Rivera and began a long and fruitful relationship with the Cuban NEA Jazz Master. He has also played and recorded with notables such Sting, Ben Sidran, Richie Cole, Cassandra Wilson and too many others to mention!