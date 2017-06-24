Farley Center Food Fest
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Join us at the Farley Center for fun, food, music, and fire!
We will have food carts, market stands, and more. Tours, music, and other activities will be on hand too.
Please mark your calendars and come out to support our Farm Incubator Program!
Info
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink