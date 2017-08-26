Farm Bounty Breakfast

press release: A Bike the Barns Fundraiser

Sanctuary Farm is biking in FairShare CSA Coalitions's Bike the Barns, a fundraiser to help lower-income people get local farm-raised food. And we're cooking up some awesome local farm-raised food to share with our generous donors!

Join us Saturday August 26 8am-11am at the Sanctuary Farm: 4413 Libby Rd, Madison. Each meal includes homemade egg sandwiches, sausages, baked goods, fruit, and coffee, principally from local farms, friends, and businesses. All are welcome to take part in a delicious, music-filled morning!

Suggested donation $10 – payable at the door or in advance at https://fairshare.kindful.com/ bike-the-barns-2017/farm- breakfast-team. Every dollar goes towards a family's CSA share.