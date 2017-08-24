press release:

Join the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative and Allen Centennial Garden for Farm to Flavor 2017, a signature dinner experience and celebration of Wisconsin food that will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 – 9 p.m. in the Discovery Building.

This unconventional tasting event will celebrate biodiversity in food through small plate dishes from Madison’s talented chefs. Taste habaneros bred for almost undetectable spice, tomatoes with a dark indigo pigment or beets bred to be deliciously mild and sweet. Learn from keynote speaker Lane Selman about the important role plant breeders play in building a more just and resilient food system, and the ways local chefs, farmers and eaters are working together to further the cause. Sample vegetables straight from the plant on a tour of Allen Centennial Garden immediately preceding the dinner.

The eight chefs of the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative evaluate hundreds of vegetable varieties every season, providing valuable feedback to plant breeders around the country. Farm to Flavor is their chance to share what they’ve learned with you, by featuring each of their favorite varieties in a dish of their own design.

Participating chefs include:

Jonny Hunter, Underground Food Collective

Torry Miller, L’Etoile, Graze, Sujeo, Estrellon

Dan Bonnano, Pig in a Fur Coat

Eric Benedit, Cafe Hollander

Joe Cloute, Heritage Catering

Yusuf Bin-Rella, Dejope Dining

Kathy Griswold, Epic

Sean Fogarty, Steenbock’s on Orchard

Keynote speaker Lane Selman is the founding director of the Culinary Breeding Network in Portland, Ore., which brings together plant breeders, chefs, bakers and other stakeholders in the food community to create more relevant and desirable cultivars for organic farmers. Lane has earned national acclaim for her work furthering the concept of “culinary breeding” and is a tireless advocate for small-scale organic producers.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit the Isthmus Tickets page.

Farm to Flavor 2017 dinner attendees may also be interested in attending the UW Organic Vegetable Variety Trials Field Day that will take place earlier that day.

Event Schedule

5:00 PM to 6:00 PM Garden walk and edible tour, with iced tea made from herbs from the garden

Allen Centennial Gardens, 620 Babcock Dr, Madison

6:30 PM to 8 PM Farm to Flavor event opens, Discovery Building, 1 st Floor Atrium

8 PM Keynote speaker Lane Selman, Discovery Building, Deluca Forum (adjacent to Atrium)

9PM Event closes