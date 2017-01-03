RSVP for Farm to Museum: A History of Vegetables Through Art

UW Horticulture and Moore Hall 1575 Linden Dr, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join professor Jim Nienhuis in analyzing historical artwork to see what's been cookin' in our ancestors' kitchens. Approach art in a new way by finding vegetable varieties in paintings across multiple time periods and borders. If you're a foodie, art lover, interested in horticulture or any related field, this lecture will be a new and exciting way to explore what vegetables were being prepared in 400 year old kitchens.

Free to Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Members with access code.

