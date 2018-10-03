press release: Farm to School Night Out is a day-long, city-wide local food celebration that encourages individuals, families, organizations and businesses to eat at local restaurants. Participating restaurants are donating 10% of sales to the REAP Farm to School Program in the Madison Metropolitan School District, which provides fresh, local snacks, garden bars, nutrition education and hands-on culinary training for students. Everyone can dine in or carry out to help Farm to School in our community!

Location: at participating Madison restaurants (to be announced)

http://reapfoodgroup.org/farm- to-school-night-out/