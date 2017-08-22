press release: Clean Lakes Alliance presents our fourth annual Farm and Digester Tour

with Clean Fuel Partners and Yahara Pride Farms!

Wed, Sep 7 at 8:30am, at Village of Dane Digester Facility

Join Clean Lakes Alliance in partnership with Clean Fuel Partners, Yahara Pride Farms and Ripp's Dairy Valley for the fourth annual Farm and Digester tour. The tour will begin at the Clean Fuel Partners manure digester in the Village of Dane and conclude with a tour of Ripp’s Dairy Valley. With these tours, we aim to demonstrate effective conservation practices that, when implemented, help to protect soil and water quality across Dane County. Attendees will gain a better understanding of innovative land and manure management practices.

Come at 8:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy coffee and pastries. The program will begin at the Clean Fuel Partners digester at 9:15 a.m., followed by transportation to Ripp's Dairy Valley at 10:15 a.m. The tours are anticipated to conclude around noon.

Thank you to our sponsors! The Farm and Digester Tour is produced in partnership with Clean Fuel Partners, Yahara Pride Farms and Ripp's Dairy Valley, with supporting sponsor Dane County Farm Technology Days.