Fashion of the 1960s: Icons & Iconoclasts

press release: The Decade that began with modest tailored silhouettes worn by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy soon exploded into a wild expression that became known as a “youthquake,” ushering in defiant silhouettes, psychedelic prints and showering vibrant clashing color everywhere. Fashion, art and music were as one, and the rebels who shook up the era helped to bring forth an underlying freedom of dressing that has become intrinsic and still resounds in our choices today.This program is presented by Holly Easland, Associate Lecturer on Textile & Fashion Design at UW-Madison.