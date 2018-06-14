press release: These clinics, designed for the advanced player will focus on developing pitching mechanics, off-speed pitching mechanics, and swing mechanics and power. Each clinic will be led by UW Health staff along with Mallards coaching staff and players. There will be three different clinic dates offered this summer with two different ages categories for each camp. Each camp will run from 9:00 until noon. Registration is $40/child/clinic and includes the clinic instruction, a ticket to that night’s Mallards game, and lunch (hot dog, fruit, and milk). In the event of rain, each clinic will be held at the same time and date at the American Center. If you have any questions regarding these clinics, please call Ryan at 608-246-4277.

Clinic 1: Fastball Pitching Mechanics – June 14 – 9:00 AM – Noon

This camp is intended to teach and promote proper pitching mechanics to improve pitching efficiency and reduce risk of injury. Included in this camp will be pitcher specific warm up, arm conditioning and mechanical drills with a splash of fun competition!

Ages 8-11: Register Here

Ages 12-16: Register Here

Clinic 2: Developing Healthy Off-Speed Pitching Mechanics – June 19 – 9:00 AM – Noon

This camp is targeting youth pitchers who would like to learn or refine off-speed pitching to become a more complete and effective pitcher. Mallards pitching staff will review proper grips and effective and proper ways to throw off-speed pitches. The camp will include education, demonstration and drill work for pitchers to utilize during self or team practice.

Ages 8-11: Register Here

Ages 12-16: Register Here

Clinic 3: Developing Swing Fundamentals and Power – June 28 – 9:00 AM – Noon

This camp is targeted at baseball players who are interested in refining their swing mechanics and developing power. The camp will cover mental and physical preparation and training drills to facilitate productive hitting. There will be a good balance of education from an experienced Mallards hitting coach and functional exercises from experienced performance and rehabilitation specialists.

Ages 8-12: Register Here

Ages 13-16: Register Here