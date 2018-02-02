press release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance for our second annual Frozen Assets Fat Bike Race on Lake Mendota!

In this rare NIGHT race, participants will cruise across the ice on iconic Lake Mendota and pass by downtown Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The race will start and end at the Edgewater. Choose from a single lap, 4.25 mile course or a three lap, 12.75 mile course. Top finishers will get medals and prizes to be announced. Best of all, your registration supports work to protect and improve water quality in our lakes!

Race Divisions

Fat Bike Race: 4.25 or 12.75 mile course, fat bikes only

Open Ride: 4.25 mile course, any bike welcome

Junior Ride: 4.25 mile course, ages 10 - 16, any bike welcome

Adult Registration Pricing (17 and older)

Regular Price: $40.00 until January 21st

Last Call: $50.00 after January 21st

The Festival

The fourth annual Frozen Assets Festival, a family-friendly daytime event to be held indoors and outdoors at The Edgewater, will run throughout the weekend of Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 4th. As always, the Festival will be FREE and open to all. Learn more at www.cleanlakesalliance.org/ frozen-assets.