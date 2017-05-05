Fat Tire Tuesday

Echo Tap 554 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free Fat Tire for the first 40 people. Ranger Forest will also be laser etching globes and giving out glassware. 5-7 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

