press release: Art & Soul Innovations, in collaboration with Stage Q, presents 'Proud Theater: Fearlessly Queer' - an exciting evening of theater, music, spoken word, poetry and dance written by and starring the talented youth of Proud Theater Madison, the city's premier Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer/Questioning and Allied youth theater troupe.

'Proud Theater: Fearlessly Queer' opens May 25, 2017, at the Bartell Theatre, 113 East Mifflin Street, in Madison, Wisconsin, and runs through May 27 with shows at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a special matinee showing on May 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for students with ID and can purchased in advance by calling the Bartell Theatre Box Office at (608) 661-9696, or by visiting the Bartell Theatre Ticket Page at bartelltheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door before each show.

Proud Theater is an award-winning, exciting and innovative youth theater program whose mission is 'to change the world through the power of theater and the theater arts, and to make a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQ and allied youth through the tenets of art, heart, and activism'. Founded in 1999, the group is open to youth ages 13 to 19 that identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning or who are allied with the queer community (LGBTQA). Empowering and creative, Proud Theater encourages youth to share their own stories through the creation of original theatrical works which they then present to the community at large throughout the school year.

As with acclaimed shows 'Anthology', (2014), 'Fired Up!' (2015), and 'Sky Full of Stars' (2016), 'Fearlessly Queer' tackles many of the issues affecting young people today and does so with humor, heart and honesty. Sometimes outrageous, sometimes profound, the youth share their voices with the community in a no-holds barred and uncensored way. This year the youth take a look at gender identity, politics, body image, transphobia, and the world at large.

Proud Theater is a program of Art and Soul Innovations (artandsoulinnovations.org), and enjoys generous financial support from the Mukti Fund, The LaForce Family Foundation, By Youth For Youth, and from many other community organizations around the state. Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the organization throughout the rehearsal season. This will be Proud Theater's 6th collaboration with Stage Q since 2005.

For more info on Proud Theater or 'Proud Theater: Fearlessly Queer' contact the organization at info@proudtheater.org, or call Proud Theater at 608-222-9086. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be sent to: Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI 53716, or via PayPal at www.proudtheater.org. If you wish to donate specifically to Proud Theater-Madison, please note this on your donation.