Feast Forward

press release: RSVP now to attend, OR please consider making a donation to help us raise funds needed to create our work. Dine, chat, laugh, and most importantly, celebrate with us. Be the first to learn all the details of our 2017-2018 season when we announce “What's Next?” during our Act II Vaudeville show.

ACT I – 6 pm:

Dinner parties all over town. We invite you to join us for the "Forward Family Around the World Adventure" at the Madison Concourse Hotel. FTC artists will lead you on delicious international excursion! Tickets $110 (a portion is tax-deductible).

ACT II – 8 pm: Everyone gathers together at Overture Center to enjoy desserts, a silent auction, and our original Vaudeville show.

Bid on exciting experiences including a summer sailboat ride on Lake Mendota, a decadent experience on the grounds of the historic Ten Chimneys estate with Ruben Moreno, a former sommelier at the French Laundry, a sightseeing flight over Madison, beer for a year, your very own “Antiques Road Show,” incredible seats for Hamilton in Chicago, a Chef’s Table at Madison College’s new culinary facility and much more.

Special thanks to: Fiskars, Roots Chocolates, Morey Airplane Company, Pacific Cycle, Baker Tilly, Orange Tree Imports, Foley & Lardner, Custer Plumb Financial, and The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company