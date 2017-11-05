RSVP for Feast of Five Chefs

press release: On one special evening this fall, local foodies can enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience while helping those who can’t afford to eat out.

Wednesday, November 8, Food Fight Restaurant Group and Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse are hosting the Feast of 5 Chefs: a signature five-course meal crafted by five of Madison’s most gifted chefs. Putting their talents on display will be Chefs Tim Van Doren (Johnny Delmonico’s), Giovanni Novella (Fresco), Neller Card (Avenue Club), Scott Harrell (Everly), and Chris Myers (Cento).

The four savory courses will complement wine pairings from Hamel Family Wines (a California winery run by three generations of UW–Madison grads), and dessert will be served with organic, fair trade coffee from Madison’s own Just Coffee Cooperative.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome cocktail of their choice and tasting trays of charcuterie and Wisconsin cheeses curated by Chef Sean Fogarty (Steenbock’s on Orchard) and Chef Cooper Booth (The Coopers Tavern).

Each dinner is $85 (tax, parking, and gratuity included), and $50 of each ticket will be donated to Second Harvest as part of Food Fight’s annual “Food Fight Against Hunger” campaign. Cocktail hour begins at 6:00 pm; dinner will be served at 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit https://johnnydelmonicos.com/f east-5-chefs.

About Food Fight Restaurant Group

Food Fight is a locally owned and operated restaurant group with an ever-growing family of unique and diverse restaurants in the greater Madison area. Founded in 1994 by Monty Schiro of Monty’s Blue Plate Diner and local real estate investor Peder Moren, the group’s mission is to provide the best possible service and experiences for the greater community.