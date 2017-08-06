Feeding Leroy
press release: Madison Music Sessions presents The Maven Series, intimate concerts that take place at Maven Vocal Arts at 1951 Winnebago Street. All concerts (except June 11) will begin at 7 pm, with doors at 6 pm. Music will go until 8:30 or 9 pm. The June 11 concert is an afternoon show w/ music at 1pm, doors at noon.
Friday, May 19 - Auralai (from Oshkosh).
Sunday, June 11 - The Riverside (from Santa Barbara, California).
Friday, June 16 - Big Sadie (from Chicago).
Friday, July 21 - Ray Bonneville (from Austin, Texas)
Sunday, July 23 - Undlin & Wolfe (from Minneapolis, Minnesota).
Sunday, August 6 - Feeding Leroy (from Duluth, Minnesota).
Saturday, August 26 - Lowland Hum (from Charlottesville, Virgina).
Friday, September 22 - Gaelynn Lea (from Duluth, Minnesota).
