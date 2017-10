press release: Felicia Clark's Book Launch

"Forgive Yourself, Felicia: A woman's journey through chronic disease, traumatic abuse, and the struggles of single parenting." Other Issues discussed within the book are bullying and suicide.

Please join me on: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 6 pm- 8 pm, HotelRED, 1501 Monroe St.

Free and Open to the Public

Entertainment, Vendors, Speakers, and Refreshments