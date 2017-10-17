press release: In recognition of National Forest Products Week, the USDA Forest Service Forest Products Laboratory (FPL) invites the public to attend a free showing of “Felled,” a documentary film about giving new life to fallen urban trees, followed by a discussion with local experts on urban trees and wood use.

Felled is a story about finding worth and beauty in something most consider to be trash. The film chronicles the journey of an urban pine tree downed by a summer storm and saved from the landfill by two woodworkers who give the tree new meaning as a family dinner table. Through interviews with industry experts, sawyers, arborists, artists, and woodworkers, including both Norm Abram and Nick Offerman, the film highlights the growing urban lumber movement and explores themes of waste, craftsmanship, and redemption.

The panel of local experts include Brian Brashaw (FPL), Dwayne Sperber (Wudeward and Wisconsin Urban Wood), Fred Clark (Baraboo Woodworks), and John Stephenson (Stephenson Tree care).

Tours of the Forest Products Laboratory will be available after the film and discussion.

When: Tuesday, October 17, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., USDA Forest Products Laboratory, 1 Gifford Pinchot Dr.

National Forest Products Week is celebrated the third week in October every year to recognize the significance of the valuable products that come from our Nation’s forests, the people who manage our forests in a sustainable way, and the business who make quality forest products available to us all.

For over 100 years, the Forest Products Laboratory’s work with academia, industry, and other government agencies has led to ground-breaking discoveries with great benefit to the public.