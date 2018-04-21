press release: Join the Office of Sustainability and Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Incorporated for a documentary screening of Slawomir Grünberg's "Fenceline: A Company Town Divided.”

The film explores the idea of environmental racism and social justice by focusing on a refinery town in Louisiana whose residents have drastically different takes on local illnesses. The film screening will be followed by a panel featuring Becca Dower, Pearly Wong and others.

To watch the trailer check out: http://www.pbs.org/pov/ fenceline/

This event will be held in the Caucus Room (4th floor) of the Student Activity Center on Saturday April 21st from 5:00-7:00pm.

We hope to see you all there!