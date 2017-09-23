× Expand The 2016 Ferment Dissent.

press release: $35 includes a commemorative glass and unlimited sampling. You must be 21 years of age or older to enter the festival grounds. Failure to present valid photo identification (driver’s license or passport) will result in denial of entry with no refund. The festival will occur rain or shine. Sorry, no refunds.

Unlimited samples of your favorite beers, access to rare never-tapped beers, games, live music, and just about all the fun you can pack into four hours. Stay tuned for additional details!

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are available for $30. After they sell out, the price goes up to $35.

What are my transport/parking options getting to the event? We will send an email with parking options to all ticket holders the week of the event.

What can/can't I bring to the event? Festival goers can bring re-fillable water bottles, folding/camping chairs and picnic blankets. Festival goers cannot bring outside food, children, infants, pets (licensed service dogs are fine), firearms, fireworks, illegal substances or basically anything illegal.

Is bottle trading allowed? Yes, bottle trading is allowed and encouraged.