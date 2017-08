press release: We are thrilled to feature four internationally renowned fermenters at this year's Fest. For the opening weekend, we have founder of Fermentation on Wheels – Tara Whitsitt and Maestro Eduardo Ángeles, one of Mexico’s master mezcal distillers. The ‘Kombucha Mamma’ – Hannah Crum will be a Featured Fermenter during our second weekend as well as the 30 year veteran of the cheese industry – Sara Hill.