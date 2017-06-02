Festa Italia

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

press release:  Festa Italia June 2-4, 2017, McKee Farm Park, Fitchburg!

We have GREAT music in store! For 2017, we’ve booked:Yid Vicious, VO5 (Friday), The Rousers, Universal Sound, Steely Dane (Saturday), Joe Scalissi, The Jimmys (Sunday).

Additionally, we’ll be featuring lots of Kids entertainment this year including Kid’s games (with prizes), Magic Show, Balloon Sculptures, Face Painting, Truly Remarkable Loon and a Story Walk – all sure to keep kids entertained!

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family

608-258-1880

