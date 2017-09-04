press release: Second Annual Festflix & Chill

(Yes, we know what the name implies and yes, we meant to be cheeky.)

Looking for a cool alternative to the usual Labor Day grilling? Festflix & Chill with us at the Marquee Theater on Labor Day (Monday, September 4) from 4:00 - 8:00pm in the Marquee at Union South.

While this event is geared towards welcoming new students to the UW–Madison campus, it is open to the public as well! We know our WFF fans won't want to miss out on the chance to see some WFF 2017 selections.

Starting at 4:00pm, we'll screen a selection of 2017 Wisconsin's Own shorts, including the latest from the star of American Movie Mark Borchardt and the terrifying killer clown horror short, Gags.

At 6:00pm, catch Contemporary Color, a standout from this year’s Festival, and a film that demands to be seen on a big screen, with the volume pumped! Indie luminaries St. Vincent, David Byrne, tUnE-yArDs, Ad-Rock, Devonté Hynes, Zola Jesus, and more provide the music for this ecstatic concert film—the equally sensational visuals are courtesy of high school color-guard troops from across the United States. An all-inclusive, arty ode to letting your freak flag fly, Contemporary Color is both danceable and inspirational.

Date: Monday, September 4

Time: 4:00 - 8:00pm

Location: the Marquee, Union South

Looking to extend your Labor Day movie fix deep into the night? After Contemporary Color at Union South, head over to Memorial Union Terrace and check out Lakeside Cinema Movie Time at 9:00pm with Coach Carter starring Samuel L. Jackson.