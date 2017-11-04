press release: The Festival Choir of Madison presents ‘Northern Lights,’ a concert of contemporary Norwegian and Baltic Choral music, inspired by the phenomena of Aurora Borealis. Our voices will be supported by leading Madison-based musicians in this magical journey through the mystical soundscapes of the North. Composers featured:

Trond Kverno (Norway) – Ave Maris Stella

(Norway) – Ave Maris Stella Ola Gjeilo (Norway/US) – Northern Lights

(Norway/US) – Northern Lights Eriks Esenvalds (Latvia) – Northern Lights

(Latvia) – Northern Lights Ola Gjeilo (Norway) – Dark Night of the Soul

(Norway) – Dark Night of the Soul Lars Jansson (Sweden) – Salve Regina

(Sweden) – Salve Regina Peteris Vasks (Latvia) – Mother Sun

(Latvia) – Mother Sun Douglas Hill (Wisconsin, US) – “A different Drummer” Homage a Thoreau

Featuring Jim Fleming from Wisconsin Public Radio as narrator

Saturday, November 4, 2017, 7:30pm 9:00pm, First Unitarian Society Atrium, 900 University Bay Drive

Purchase individual tickets through Brown Paper Tickets

General Admission: $20.00

Senior (65+): $15.00

Student: $10.00

*Season Tickets available

Tickets are always available at the door.

Concert is supported in part by a grant from The Wisconsin Arts Board