Festival Choir of Madison
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: The Festival Choir of Madison presents ‘Northern Lights,’ a concert of contemporary Norwegian and Baltic Choral music, inspired by the phenomena of Aurora Borealis. Our voices will be supported by leading Madison-based musicians in this magical journey through the mystical soundscapes of the North. Composers featured:
- Trond Kverno (Norway) – Ave Maris Stella
- Ola Gjeilo (Norway/US) – Northern Lights
- Eriks Esenvalds (Latvia) – Northern Lights
- Ola Gjeilo (Norway) – Dark Night of the Soul
- Lars Jansson (Sweden) – Salve Regina
- Peteris Vasks (Latvia) – Mother Sun
- Douglas Hill (Wisconsin, US) – “A different Drummer” Homage a Thoreau
- Featuring Jim Fleming from Wisconsin Public Radio as narrator
- Saturday, November 4, 2017, 7:30pm 9:00pm, First Unitarian Society Atrium, 900 University Bay Drive
- Purchase individual tickets through Brown Paper Tickets
- General Admission: $20.00
- Senior (65+): $15.00
- Student: $10.00
- *Season Tickets available
- Tickets are always available at the door.
Concert is supported in part by a grant from The Wisconsin Arts Board
