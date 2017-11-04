Festival Choir of Madison

Google Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: The Festival Choir of Madison presents ‘Northern Lights,’ a concert of contemporary Norwegian and Baltic Choral music, inspired by the phenomena of Aurora Borealis. Our voices will be supported by leading Madison-based musicians in this magical journey through the mystical soundscapes of the North.  Composers featured:

  • Trond Kverno (Norway) – Ave Maris Stella 
  • Ola Gjeilo (Norway/US) – Northern Lights  
  • Eriks Esenvalds (Latvia) – Northern Lights
  • Ola Gjeilo (Norway) – Dark Night of the Soul
  • Lars Jansson  (Sweden) – Salve Regina 
  • Peteris Vasks (Latvia) – Mother Sun 
  • Douglas Hill (Wisconsin, US) – “A different Drummer” Homage a Thoreau
  • Featuring Jim Fleming from Wisconsin Public Radio as narrator
  • Saturday, November 4, 2017, 7:30pm    9:00pm, First Unitarian Society Atrium, 900 University Bay Drive
  • Purchase individual tickets through Brown Paper Tickets
  • General Admission: $20.00
  • Senior (65+): $15.00
  • Student:  $10.00
  • *Season Tickets available
  • Tickets are always available at the door. 

Concert is supported in part by a grant from The Wisconsin Arts Board

Info
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Music
608-572-7572
Google Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Festival Choir of Madison - 2017-11-04 19:30:00