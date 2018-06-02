Festival of Artists

press release: Dillman's Art Workshop Retreat of Lac du Flambeau is partnering with River Arts Inc. to bring the free festival to Prairie du Sac. There will be hour-long demonstrations by well-known artists in their chosen medium; artist's original and reproduction artwork plus books, videos, and art supplies for sale; and information on resources for artists.

This FREE & FUN event includes:

FOUR one hour-long demonstrations by well-known artists in their chosen mediums

Complimentary beverage and snack reception

Door prizes - announced at the top of each hour

Silent auction of artist's original and reproduction artwork plus books, videos, and art supplies.

No registration necessary. Free to attend!