Festival of Artists
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
press release: Dillman's Art Workshop Retreat of Lac du Flambeau is partnering with River Arts Inc. to bring the free festival to Prairie du Sac. There will be hour-long demonstrations by well-known artists in their chosen medium; artist's original and reproduction artwork plus books, videos, and art supplies for sale; and information on resources for artists.
This FREE & FUN event includes:
- FOUR one hour-long demonstrations by well-known artists in their chosen mediums
- Complimentary beverage and snack reception
- Door prizes - announced at the top of each hour
- Silent auction of artist's original and reproduction artwork plus books, videos, and art supplies.
No registration necessary. Free to attend!
Info
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events