press release:

Festival of Lights Christmas Eve: Candlelight Compassion Buddha Practice & Meditation 7:00-8:30 PM

Spend this Christmas Eve in the nicest possible way, with a peaceful, compassionate mind, and lighting a candle for the welfare of the whole world. Join us for an inspiring short talk and meditation with the beautiful chanted prayer practice of Compassion Buddha Avalokiteshvara. Everyone welcome!

Festival of Lights Christmas Day: Candlelight Buddha Tara Practice & Meditation 10:00-11:30 AM

By relying upon Buddha Arya Tara we will find quick relief from our fears and anxieties, and help our family and friends to do the same. Join us for a guided meditation, beautiful chanted prayer practice of Buddha Tara, and a short talk followed by festive refreshments! Everyone welcome — bring your kids, friends, & family!

Cost: $15 for both events if registered on or before 12/9; $10 for either event registered on or before 12/9; $15 after 12/9. Free for kids and KMC Madison FP/GP Members. Walk-ins welcome!