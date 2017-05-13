Fetch 5K Dog Jog

Local dog rescue and rehabilitation Fetch Wisconsin Rescue is hosting a huge 5k and Fun Walk on May 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. In addition to the jog and walk, there is a huge after party with food trucks, lots of beer, a puppy photo booth, a live band, raffles and more.

Dogs must be registered to join the 5K run or 1 mile walk. Runners with dogs will start in a separate heat.

Dogs must be well-socialized with humans and other dogs, and may be asked to leave if demonstrating otherwise. Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations. Females in heat are not allowed. Click here for more info on Dog Rules.

Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 11:00 AM

9:30 - 10:45 | Check-In and Registration for 5K

11:00 AM | 5K starts

11:00-11:45 | Check-In and Registration for Fun Walk

12:00 pm | Fun Walk starts

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Annual Celebration

Hosted in the Wisconsin Brewing Company yard.

Huge raffle containing thousands of dollars in prizes.

Meet Fetch volunteers and doggie alums.

Pledge and race winners announced.

Vendors serving up food, treats, dog supplies, and more!