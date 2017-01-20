Fiber Merchants

Howard Johnson Hotel 3841 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Jan 20 12pm to 5pm; Jan 21 10am to 5 pm. Howard Johnson Motel, 3841 East Washington Ave

This is an event of fiber arts merchants from across the state of Wisconsin. 10 small businesses coming your way. The merchants will have demonstrations on knitting,spinning, weaving and circular sock cranking. Merchandise for sale related to the fiber arts. Come have fun for the day and support a local small business.

Event is FREE  parking and entry.

Contact 920-623-4237

susan@susansfibershop.com

Howard Johnson Hotel 3841 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

920-623-4237

