Fiendish Phantoms, Mhos & Ohms, HellMuff, Rogue Rat, Ladyscissors, Rotten Tommys, Venus in Furs, Pour Choices, Sassy Come Home, The Bottles, Small Battles

press release: Outdoor concert & potluck! Bring a dish to pass, keg provided. Totally free event but donations are appreciated to support bands, permits and park donation. Come and party for this totally unique event!

3:30pm - Small Battles (phycadelic, smchycadelic)

https://www.facebook.com/ smallbattlesband/

4pm - The Bottles (oye pass me another punk)

https://www.facebook.com/ thebottlesmadison/

4:30pm - Sassy Come Home (phyco guitar blender) https://www.facebook.com/ sassycomehome/

5pm - Pour Choices (still not sober acoustic)

https://www.facebook.com/ pourchoices/

5:30pm - Venus in Furs (50's hair-do punk)

https://www.facebook.com/ venusinfurswi/

6pm - The Rotten Tommys (going 100 in a 45)

https://www.facebook.com/ TheRottenTommys/

6:30pm - Ladyscissors (more jangles less bangles)

https://www.facebook.com/ Ladyscissors-36183658716689 0/

7:00pm - Rogue Rat (just shut your face and rock you dick)

https://www.facebook.com/ roguerat/

7:30pm - HellMuff (blood lust x-blue singers)

https://www.facebook.com/ HellMuff

8pm - Mhos and Ohms (one metric ton of vibes)

https://www.facebook.com/ Mhosandohms/

8:30pm - Fiendish Phantoms (mummy boggie)

https://www.facebook.com/ thefiendishones/