Fiesta Organica
Oak Village Garden Center, Janesville 4727 N. Hwy 26, Janesville, Wisconsin 53546
press release: Oak Village Garden Center 4727 Hwy 26, Janesville, will host its 9th "Fiesta Organica". A Heirloom and Organic Tomato/Veggie Taste Testing Event with LIVE MUSIC The "Go Deans" .... Music for all....11 am-2:00 pm
Market with over 40 Local Vendors bringing produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, bakery, naturally made... items, Local Authors, Small Unique Businesses, Artisans with handmade items, jewelry, stained glass and more.
Primetime Towne Fryer LLC Mobile Restaurant
Patty's Taste Testing Booth
Hedberg Public Library- Book Mobile
Friends of Hedberg Public Library Sponsoring the Beer/Mike's Hard Lemonade Booth (All proceeds go to the Hedberg Library Programs)
Patty's will be selling her Hot and Spicy Salsa and Sunshine Pickles. Come sample her salsa and delicious patty pan squash bread, organic heirloom tomatoes, veggies and Wind Ridge Herb Farm's Famous Pumpkin Dip and more.
STOREWIDE SALES
For more info call 608-754-1100
Partial List of Local Vendors ....
Morningside Farm
Felber Crafts-Photo Cards, Garden Plates, Vintage Bottles, Baby Blankets and more
Sudsdelicious- Natural Beauty Products
The Gypsy Travelin' Market- Baked Goods
Salt n Pepper- Primitive Country Crafts, Silverware Art and more
Carla Marks- The Terrarium Lady- Unique terrariums
Sami Stark- Discovery Chocolates, BBQ Sauces
Bloom Organic Hair Salon
Stone Birdhouses by Randy Leindecker
Gourmet Kettle Korn
Scott's 3 Bee's
Sew Unique-Martha Schoppe
Pat Hall Local Children's Author
Jerry Peterson Local Mystery Writer
Usborne Books & More
Mike's Blacksmith- Metal Garden Art
Shauna Wessely- Children's Author
Grasshoppergoods- Mobile Boutique
Laura Collins-Essential Oils
Treasured Stitches-quilts and more
Drews Designs-Jewelry
Leather Works by Andy Navarro
Light of Life- Joanne Carpenter
Darcy's Original's- Woodworking and Norwax
Kiss My Grass Soaps, Lotions
Pazlee Butterfly- Face and Body Lotion
TNT Mosaic Garden Art
Cinder Roherty- Local Author -Tantilizing Tales
Schoenfelds Produce-Sweetcorn
Robert Latzke- Painted Gourds, Tiles andPhotograghy
Studio 184 Chalk Paint by Cindy Hammer Gazso
Accents in Wood- Handcrafted Peppermills and more
Elementique- Unique Jewelry
Photo's by Susan- Nature Photo's
Paparazzi Jewelry
Marion Hemmersbach- Handcrafted Jewelry