FIFA World Cup Final Viewing

press release: Madison Pro Soccer and FOX 47 announced today that they will be hosting a viewing party at Breese Stevens Field Sunday, July 15, for the FIFA World Cup Final. The stadium will open at 9:00 AM. The match kicks off at 10:00 AM and will be shown live on the Breese Stevens Field video board. A limited capacity of 1,000 fans will be permitted in the stadium and allowed on the field to watch the culmination of the tournament.

There will be limited chair seating provided on the field and fans are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets and one factory sealed bottle of water per person. No other carry in food or beverages are permitted. In addition to the match, there will be food and beverages available for purchase and hundreds of giveaways including Madison Pro Soccer scarves.

Complimentary Madison Pro Soccer scarves will be given to any fan who places a deposit for Madison Pro Soccer season tickets that day. Season ticket deposits will be taken outside the Breese Stevens Field Gate 1 entrance at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Paterson Street beginning at 9 am when the stadium opens.

At halftime, the new USL D3 professional soccer team that debuts at Breese Stevens Field next spring will announce the two finalists in the crowd sourcing Name the Club campaign. The finalists will emerge from this list of eight quarterfinalists: Forward Madison, Madison Acers, Mad City, AFC Madison, Madison Union, Madison Blues, Isthmus City, Madison Spokes

“We’re excited to bring this opportunity for fans to experience the final in a communal environment,” said Madison Pro Soccer Managing Director Peter Wilt. “Watching the World Cup Final with other soccer fans is a special way to celebrate this amazing monthlong tournament that has had so much excitement and drama.” The match will also be shown live in bars and restaurants throughout the area including the Nomad World Pub, Great Dane Pub & Grill in Fitchburg, The Cooper’s Tavern and Hawk’s Grill.

About Madison Pro Soccer: Madison Pro Soccer is a charter member of USL D3 launching in the spring of 2019. Club name, colors and crest are being developed with input from the public to build a club that truly represents the community. The club will play its home games at Breese Stevens Field, a multi-purpose stadium listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and located in downtown Madison on East Washington Avenue. More information is available at www.madisonprosoccer.com

About USL Division III

USL Division III is shaping the future of the game in the United States, uniting passionate fans in new markets with the thrill of a proven professional soccer experience. Beginning play in 2019, USL Division III has announced South Georgia Tormenta FC, FC Tucson, a Greenville-based team and a Madison-based team as founding members and will have additional franchise announcements in the coming weeks and months. Official competition structure and brand launch announcements are also expected later this year.

About Fox47

Fox47-WMSN-TV is a local Fox Network affiliate which features Fox47 News at 9p, home of NFL on Fox, NASCAR on Fox, MLB on Fox, College Football on Fox, and Fox Favorites like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Empire, and Hell’s Kitchen.